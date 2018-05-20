The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 May 2018 Last Updated at 4:51 pm National

Amit Shah Blames Congress For Poor GSDP of North-Eeastern States

Outlook Web Bureau
Amit Shah Blames Congress For Poor GSDP of North-Eeastern States
File Photo
Amit Shah Blames Congress For Poor GSDP of North-Eeastern States
outlookindia.com
2018-05-20T16:56:36+0530

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday put the onus of the poor Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of north-eastern states on the Congress.

Shah, while addressing a gathering here, said before Independence the GSDP of Assam was the highest in this country, but after it came under the rule of the Congress, they lagged behind.

"Before Independence, GSDP of Assam was the highest in this country. At that time, the whole North East used to come in Assam. But, what happened after that? Why did north-east lag post independence? It was all because of Congress government," Shah said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The BJP president is in Guwahati for the third conclave of the North East Democratic Alliance. 

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Assam Congress Politics National Reportage
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mumbai Man Becomes First To Be On 'No-Fly List'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters