Amit Shah Blames Congress For Poor GSDP of North-Eeastern States

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday put the onus of the poor Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of north-eastern states on the Congress.

Shah, while addressing a gathering here, said before Independence the GSDP of Assam was the highest in this country, but after it came under the rule of the Congress, they lagged behind.

"Before Independence, GSDP of Assam was the highest in this country. At that time, the whole North East used to come in Assam. But, what happened after that? Why did north-east lag post independence? It was all because of Congress government," Shah said.

The BJP president is in Guwahati for the third conclave of the North East Democratic Alliance.

ANI