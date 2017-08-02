Amidst Doklam Standoff, Heightened Chinese Activities Reported Near Himachal Pradesh Border In Kinnaur

Amid the India-China standoff over Doklam, heightened Chinese activities have been reported across the international border in two Himachal Pradesh districts adjacent to the region where Beijing is building roads.

According to a Hindustan Times report, an increase in the Chinese helicopter movements along the border area have been reported by the residents of Lahaul and Spiti.

“Though we have been seeing construction activities for the past year, there has been a marked acceleration in the past four months,” HT reported quoting a government official.

Himachal Pradesh shares a 260km porous border on its northeastern side with China. The construction by the Chinese is visible to the residents of the Shaktot village which is five kilometres away from Kaurik. "We can see the area even from here which is almost 5-6 kilometres away and thus whatever happens there is visible to us," a resident told HT.

However, clarifying India’s doubts, the Chinese media on Tuesday said that India was making up an imaginary threat. It is hard to understand India's groundless 'China threat' theory," said a report in the state-run Global Times by Long Xingchun, a research fellow at The Charhar Institute and director of the Centre for Indian Studies at China West Normal University. India probably needs an enemy, even an imagined one, the article had also said.