03 April 2018 Last Updated at 7:51 pm International News Analysis

Amid Tensions, Indian High Commissioner Meets Pak's NSA

Diplomatic sources in the Indian High Commission confirmed that the meeting took place in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Islamabad.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-04-03T19:52:39+0530

Amidst tensions in bilateral ties, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria today had a "courtesy meeting" with Pakistan's National Security Advisor Naseer Khan Janjua and exchanged views on various bilateral issues.

Diplomatic sources in the Indian High Commission confirmed that the meeting took place in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Islamabad.

"It was a courtesy meeting held in the PMO," the sources said, without giving any details of the discussion.

There was so far no word about the meeting by the Foreign Office.

Local media reported that the two discussed various issues including the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Express Tribune reported that Janjua expressed serious concerns over the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

PTI

Pakistan India Indo-Pak Diplomacy & Foreign Policy International News Analysis

