Amid Kerala Floods, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Uttarakhand

The Weather department on Tuesday issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

In view of the MeT warning, the authorities were asked to stay alert to deal with any untoward situation.

The State Emergency Operations Centre said a four-year-old girl, identified as Jeenat, was killed when she slipped into an irrigation canal, which was swollen with rainwater while playing in Manglaur area in Haridwar district's Roorkee.

In a separate incident, a woman in Roorkee suffered injuries when the thatched roof of a house collapsed. Two houses In Haridwar's Rajabpur village also collapsed due to downpour in the area. However, no injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

The incessant rains have led to flood-like situation in many parts of the state. The water level in the Suswa river in Dehradun has risen, forcing authorities to shift 12 people in Doiwala area of the district to safer places.

As many as 115 people were also evacuated from Khatima area and Pratappur village in Udham Singh Nagar after water-logging in the region.

Heavy rains also triggered landslides at several places in hilly areas, leading to the closure of many roads including national highways. Efforts are underway to restart vehicular movement on the roads.

Meanwhile, the local MeT office has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts in the next 24 hours.

It has forecast torrential rain at isolated places in the state capital Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar during the period.

In view of the rain forecast, the weather department has asked tourists visiting the hilly areas and people living in the low-lying areas to remain alert.

The State Emergency Operations Centre has issued instructions to the district magistrates to maintain vigil as there is possibility of cloudbursts and lightning affecting normal public life during heavy rain. It has advised the officials concerned to remain prepared to deal with any untoward situation.

It has also asked the district magistrates to impose a ban on vehicular movement in the hilly areas between 8 pm and 5 am. However, it has exempt ambulances or vehicles carrying patients, emergency service vehicles, military and paramilitary vehicles from the ban.

