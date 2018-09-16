﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Abandoned By Indian Husband In Tamil Nadu, American Woman Found In Semi-Tattered Clothes

Abandoned By Indian Husband In Tamil Nadu, American Woman Found In Semi-Tattered Clothes

She said her spouse was an Indian national and they resided at Velachery in Chennai.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2018
Abandoned By Indian Husband In Tamil Nadu, American Woman Found In Semi-Tattered Clothes
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
Abandoned By Indian Husband In Tamil Nadu, American Woman Found In Semi-Tattered Clothes
outlookindia.com
2018-09-16T12:38:05+0530

An American national was found loitering here in semi-tattered clothes claiming she was abandoned by her husband, police said Saturday.

The woman was spotted by local residents at Vellagate near here Friday.

The woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was seen conversing with some auto drivers.

She reportedly told them that her spouse was an Indian national and they resided at Velachery in Chennai.

She claimed that her husband had left her at the spot following a domestic quarrel and sped away in their car.

Police said they questioned the woman and later sent her to a Government shelter for women on the East Coast Road in the district pending further investigation.

When contacted by the media, the woman's husband declined to answer any query, saying his lawyer would brief the media later.

 

PTI 

 woman causes flutter at temple town         Kancheepuram (TN), Sep 15 (PTI) An American nationalwas found loitering here in semi-tattered clothes claiming shewas abandoned by her husband, police said Saturday.        The woman was spotted by local residents at Vellagatenear here Friday.       The woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was seenconversing with some auto drivers.        She reportedly told them that her spouse was an Indiannational and they resided at Velachery in Chennai.

She claimed that her husband had left her at the spotfollowing a domestic quarrel and sped away in their car.        Police said they questioned the woman and later senther to a Government shelter for women on the East Coast Roadin the district pending further investigation.        When contacted by PTI, the woman's husband declined toanswer any query, saying his lawyer would brief the medialater. PTI VGN BNBN   BN

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Tamil Nadu Crime National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Parrikar Undergoing Series Of Tests: AIIMS
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters