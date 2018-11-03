﻿
American Simone Biles Becomes First Gymnast To win 13 World Titles

The 21-year-old broke the all-time record set by Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo in 1996, a year before Biles was born.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2018
AP Photo
American Simone Biles has become the first-ever gymnast to win 13 world titles after capturing the individual vault gold medal at the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha on Friday.

It was Biles' third gold medal of the week so far in Doha and she is halfway to a possible sweep of six gold medals at these championships.

This was also her 17th world championship medal overall, which means she is just three shy of the all-time record of 20, held by Russia's Svetlana Khorkina.

Favourite to take gold in the event, she received a mark of 15.366, well ahead of second-placed Shallon Olsen from Canada, who finished on 14.516. Bronze went to Mexico's Alexa Moreno, with 43-year-old Oksana Chusovitina in fourth.

Biles has another chance of a gold medal later on Friday in the uneven bars event.

Earlier, all-around gold medal winner Artur Dalaloyan won the men's floor exercise gold medal.

(AFP)

