﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Amazon Reaches USD 1 Trillion In Market Value, Following Apple

Amazon Reaches USD 1 Trillion In Market Value, Following Apple

Amazon shares traded at USD 2,050.27 Tuesday afternoon, which pushed the company's market valuation over USD 1 trillion.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2018
Amazon Reaches USD 1 Trillion In Market Value, Following Apple
File Photo
Amazon Reaches USD 1 Trillion In Market Value, Following Apple
outlookindia.com
2018-09-05T09:08:02+0530

America's online shopping giant Amazon, which has a sizeable presence in India, on Tuesday became the second US company to hit USD 1 trillion in stock market value.

Silicon Valley-based Apple was the first US company to do so less than a month ago.

Amazon shares traded at USD 2,050.27 Tuesday afternoon, which pushed the company's market valuation over USD 1 trillion.

The Seattle-based company which started as selling books online is owned by Jeff Bezos, who among other things also owns The Washington Post, a top American daily.

Amazon, in recent years, has emerged as a disruptive force in shopping, attracting millions of customers across the globe - the US and India in particular - to shop online.

Over the past few years, Amazon has emerged as a major FDI investor in India.

This year alone, Amazon stocks have jumped 75 per cent adding USD 435 billion to its market capitalization. This is combined market capitalization of America’s top three retail stores - Walmart, Costco and Target.

The Wall Street Journal said investors rewarded Amazon because of it demonstrating better financial discipline in recent quarters.

PTI

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Washington Amazon Market Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Pakistan's New President Arif Alvi Has India Connection
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters