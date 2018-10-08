﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Amazon Fires Employee For Sharing User Details With Third-Party Sellers

Amazon Fires Employee For Sharing User Details With Third-Party Sellers

It was previously reported that sellers have paid as much as USD 2,000 to get access to the data.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
Amazon Fires Employee For Sharing User Details With Third-Party Sellers
Representational Picture
Amazon Fires Employee For Sharing User Details With Third-Party Sellers
outlookindia.com
2018-10-08T14:58:47+0530

Amazon fired an employee for allegedly sharing user details with third-party sellers. The e-commerce giant started notifying their affected users and removed the seller who purchased customers' email addresses, Engadget reported.

It was previously reported that sellers have paid as much as USD 2,000 to get access to the data.

Amazon is also asking customers to flag off instances where they receive unsolicited emails from sellers, who could offer them free or discounted goods if they changed their negative reviews and low ratings of the seller on the site.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Washington Amazon Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'You Never Forget': Maneka Gandhi Wants No Time Limit For Filing Sexual Abuse Complaints
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters