Amazon Fires Employee For Sharing User Details With Third-Party Sellers

Amazon fired an employee for allegedly sharing user details with third-party sellers. The e-commerce giant started notifying their affected users and removed the seller who purchased customers' email addresses, Engadget reported.

It was previously reported that sellers have paid as much as USD 2,000 to get access to the data.

Amazon is also asking customers to flag off instances where they receive unsolicited emails from sellers, who could offer them free or discounted goods if they changed their negative reviews and low ratings of the seller on the site.

(ANI)