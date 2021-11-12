Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Almmox: An Artist Creating History In The Music Industry

As Delhi-raised artist, Almmox will tell us about the mega-viral breakout single "Contra".

Almmox

2021-11-12T17:59:01+05:30

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 5:59 pm

For too long, the genre of music has been as exclusive as it is far-reaching. With its catchy melodies and anthem choruses, it's easy to understand what still places it among the most popular genres the world over. But the image of just who's on the other end of those vocals was, and still is, uniformly the same.

As Delhi-raised artist, Almmox will tell us about the mega-viral breakout single "Contra". Yet, his three chosen words to describe his sound to anyone who may just be discovering his music are universally welcoming: fun, innovation, and luxury. The youngster behind Almmox was six years old when he discovered his love for music. After pursuing a degree in Bachelor of Technology, music never left his side, and today he is one of the best rising artists. Almmox never thought there would come a day where he would be able to vocalise his experiences, but now the pages have turned, and he has drifted away from being silent to speak up about how he sees the world with a perfect blend of lyrics and rhythm.

Almmox is fuelled by all of the life experiences that created the emotional output that goes into each song. Each of his songs is one step ahead of its previous music. The Indian vocal powerhouse takes these common pop tropes and playfully twists them in his head to incredibly gratifying results, like a shot of much-needed coffee, right into the genre's heart.

Almmox strongly believes that consistency is key in the music industry. Almmox says, "I believe that the energy you put out in the world, you get back, and this always stuck with me because it makes me want to be the best version of myself and put out the highest quality of work because I know only great things will come from doing so."

Almmox's expressive voice has made him one of the new emerging artists to watch out for in the industry. He uses his voice for what feels right at the time and knows that people will be able to relate to whatever he's saying because they can easily put themselves in those shoes -- whether or not they've ever been through something similar themselves!

Almmox has made headlines for his album "Lujo", released on 4 October in 2021. He recently dropped the banger video with another sensation artist.

Listen to the album on
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/3s1BlPUJILwbruLcm8hyiA?si=kYNdsVUeTfW3JxrBw3QHww&nd=1

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/in/album/lujo-single/1593878187

