Allahabad HC Asks Centre, UP Government To Come Up With Action Plan For Gorakhpur Encephalitis Deaths

The Allahabad High Court today asked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to come up with an action plan to tackle the menace of encephalitis in Gorakhpur district which claims the lives of several children every year.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosle and Justice Yashwant Verma passed the order on a bunch of petitions filed by Suneeta Sharma and others who had demanded a judicial probe into the recent deaths of more than 30 children within a span of 48 hours at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College.

The children, many of them afflicted with encephalitis, had reportedly died because of lack of adequate supply of oxygen at the hospital attached to the medical college.

The court fixed October 8 as the next date of hearing in the matter and asked the Centre and the state to submit their proposed action plan to deal with the menace.

PTI