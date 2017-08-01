All You Need To Know About Shahbaz Sharif Who Is Set To Become Successor Of Nawaz Sharif

The ruling PML-N in Pakistan has rallied behind Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother, Shahbaz Sharif, to elect him as the next Prime Minister after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz over the panama case. The party hopes that Shahbaz will fill the leadership vacuum left by Nawaz.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was till Friday the petroleum minister, has been elected as the interim prime minister as Shahbaz's ascension to the Prime Minister’s office cannot be immediate as he currently does not hold a seat in the National Assembly.

Here is all you need to know about Shahbaz Sharif

Born in Lahore in 1950, Shahbaz Sharif is the the second son of Mian Mohammad Sharif and the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif. He is currently serving his third term as Punjab’s chief minister.

According to Dawn, Shahbaz likes to call himself Khadim-i-Aala (chief servant) rather than chief minister. The Metro Bus projects in Punjab are frequently touted as his biggest achievements.

He is an influential businessman and jointly owns Ittefaq Group of Companies. He was also elected president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries in 1985.

Shahbaz was first elected MPA to the Punjab Assembly in 1988. In 1990, he chose to run for a National Assembly seat, returning as an MNA. However, in 1993, he again stood for a provincial assembly seat and became leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly. His term ended in 1996 when the assemblies were dissolved.

His son, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, serves as an MNA.