29 April 2018 Last Updated at 3:59 pm National

All Villages In Country Electrified Ahead Of The Deadline, Says PM Narendra Modi

As per government records, by April 1, 2015, India had about 18,452 unelectrified villages. Since then until April 28, 2018, India managed to electrify close to 16 and a half villages every day.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-04-29T18:34:47+0530

April 28 would be remembered as a historic day as every single village of India had access to electricity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Modi made the announcement, naming Leisang, a village in central Manipur's Senapati district, as the last one to receive electricity on Saturday.

"We fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity," Modi tweeted.

The idea of electrifying every village in India was conveyed by PM Modi in his August 15 speech in 2015 where he promised electrification all un-electrified villages within 1000 days.

As per the DDUGJY website, there were 1275 additional villages that had no electricity. These villages have also been included in the national power grid or have been electrified by off-grid solutions.

As per data from the World Bank, about 79.17% of India had access to electricity in 2014.

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Electricity, Energy & Power Government-Governance-Government Policies etc BJP Politics National Reportage

More From Outlook Web Bureau
