All-New Honda CR-V Scores 5-Star Rating In ASEAN Crash Tests

The Asia-spec 2018 Honda CR-V scored a full 5-star rating when it was recently crash tested by the New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries, otherwise known as the ASEAN NCAP.

Earlier in March 2017, the US-spec CR-V was crash tested by the American crash testing agency (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety – IIHS) where it received the Top Safety Pick+ award, the highest award a vehicle can earn there.

Advertisement opens in new window

ASEAN NCAP crash tested the Asia-spec right-hand-drive model of the CR-V, which now features third-row seating for the first time. It obtained an overall score of 88.8 points – 47.25 out of 50 points for adult occupant protection, 22.84 out of 25 points for child occupant protection and 18.71 out of 25 points for safety assist technologies.

The fifth-gen Honda CR-V is expected to make its Indian debut next year with a locally-manufactured diesel engine. Honda Cars India recently started manufacturing the twin-stage turbocharged 1.6-litre diesel for export and the same engine will feature under the bonnet of the new CR-V. Compared to the outgoing SUV, the new model is expected to have relatively higher levels of localisation to keep it competitive in a cut-throat segment.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Honda CR-V will go up against the recently launched Jeep Compass along with the Hyundai Tucson and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Source: cardekho.com