The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:04 pm National

All Demands Must Be Fulfilled Before Any Talks Of Merger, Says AIADMK's OPS Faction

Outlook Web Bureau
All Demands Must Be Fulfilled Before Any Talks Of Merger, Says AIADMK's OPS Faction
Twitter/ANI
All Demands Must Be Fulfilled Before Any Talks Of Merger, Says AIADMK's OPS Faction
outlookindia.com
2017-08-19T16:06:15+0530

K.P. Munnuswamy of the OPS faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIAMDK) on Saturday said that all demands must be fulfilled before any talks of a merger with the OPS faction of the party take place.

He said that this would include the completion of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's death and the eviction of Sasikala's family from party.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Fulfill demands before anything (CBI probe in Jaya's death and eviction of Sasikala's family from party)," Munnuswamy told the media.

The much-anticipated merger of the two warring factions of AIADMK hit a last-minute roadblock late on Friday.

According to reports, Tamil Nadu chief minister E. Palanisamy and his predecessor O. Panneerselvam were expected to make a joint appearance at Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai and announce the merger.

The security was also stepped up at the Jayalalithaa mausoleum at Marina Beach late in the evening.

The leaders of both the factions, however, started to leave the venue, hinting towards a disruption of the talks again.

Party sources said there were few issues that were to be addressed by both groups, but didn't elaborate further. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau O. Panneerselvam Chennai National News Analysis
Next Story : Bright Multi-Coloured Embodiments Beyond The Sensuous
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters