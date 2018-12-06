All Arrangements In Place As Telangana To Vote For Assembly Election Tomorrow

Stage is set for the assembly election in Telangana on Friday. As many as 2.8 crore people will be able to cast their votes.

According to Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 106 constituencies while in 13 Left Wing Extremism affected constituencies polling will conclude at 4 p.m.

Fate of 1,821 candidates will be decided in 119 constituencies of Telangana state.

Election authorities have made elaborate arrangements for a smooth conduct of the polling process in 32,815 polling stations.

A total of 280,747,22 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. They include 1,41,56,182 men and 1,39,05,811 women. The electorate also include 10,038 service voters and 249 overseas Indian electors.

Serilingampalli constituency in Greater Hyderabad has over 5.75 lakh voters, the highest in the state, while Bhadrachalam in Khammam district has least voters - 1.37 lakh.

Over 50,000 security personnel including 18,860 drafted from neighbouring states and central forces were deployed as part of the massive security arrangements.

As the Communist Party of India-Maoist has given a call for boycott of elections, the police heightened the vigil in areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Over 1.50 lakh polling personnel were on duty to conduct the polling process. As many as 55,329 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 39,763 control units will be used.

For the first time, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) were being installed across the state. After a voter casts his vote on EVM, VVPAT attached to the machine will display for seven seconds the choice made by the voter.

The elections are expected to be a close contest between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which is contesting all seats on its own, and the Congress-led People's Front.

The opposition alliance also includes Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting all seats on its own, is the third force in some constituencies.

The Bahujan Left Front (BLD) led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are also contesting a majority of the seats.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting eight seats in Hyderabad.

TRS had opted for dissolution of Assembly in September, eight months before its term was to end.

Due to the presence of independents and TRS and Congress rebels in some segments, the contest has become multi-cornered.