11 April 2018 Last Updated at 2:30 pm International

Algerian Military Plane Crashes, Over 100 Killed

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. No death toll was immediately available.
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter/Doordarshan News
outlookindia.com
2018-04-11T15:09:56+0530

Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria. Early reports say at least 105 have been killed.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. 

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometres from the capital, Algiers.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Algeria Air Crash International Reportage

