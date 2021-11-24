Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Akshay Hallur Is A Staggering Personality In The Digital Industry

Realizing his passion for learning and creating content to return value to the world, he has helped people with unbeatable digital talent and skills boost their revenue.

Akshay Hallur Is A Staggering Personality In The Digital Industry
Akshay Hallur, Digital Entrepreneur

Trending

Akshay Hallur Is A Staggering Personality In The Digital Industry
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T16:03:50+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 4:03 pm

The passionate digital entrepreneur has created new niches of victory in the world.

"Glow your skills with passion and creations," says Akshay Hallur, a magnificent personality thriving world with his unbeatable success. The self-belief and his passion to transform people's lives from nothing to everything are what make him satisfied.

A young entrepreneur of the virtual industry is the founder of BloggingX, AkshayHallur.com, InfoSparkle, and many other online ventures. He is a blogger, digital marketer, systems thinker, fitness freak, and trainer.

Thousands of entrepreneurs have been nurtured with his incomparable strategies expanding their revenue and business to the next level.

Akshay Hallur was born on 21st June 1995 in Shimoga, Karnataka, India has proved to the world that if you are burning fire of passion for gulping success, no power can stop you.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

He never believed in moulding his formal education skills; his curiosity and a keen interest in exploring the virtual world led him to engross with digital skills rather than attending classes.
With his firm determination and focus on enthralling the digital industry, he worked full time for his passion rather than becoming a bot under any MNC company. He dropped his studies at PES University, Bangalore, to follow his inner passion.

Despite being ignored initially for his work, he remained stubborn and worked hard to achieve his set goals. He believed in creating and innovating new concepts following and nurturing with his online blogging mentors, Neil Patel, Brian Dean, Spencer Haws, and Glen Alsopp. While in investment Robert Kiyosaki, George Gammon, and Mark Moss. Highly influenced by ancient Indian scriptures, he moulded his teaching with Gita and Upanishads.

With his astonishing escalation in his personality, he is earning Rs 17,00,000 per month from Rs 15,000 per month, dropping out of college. Realizing his passion for transforming skills and talents to other startups and strugglers.

Realizing his passion for learning and creating content to return value to the world, he has helped people with unbeatable digital talent and skills boost their revenue.
When asked why more people won't succeed, he replied - "People believe their education ends when they receive their degree certificate", but he tends to believe the opposite is true. Formal education is prepping you for the past, the industrial era. But, we are in the informational era! Things are evolving rapidly, so you need to embrace lifelong learning.
According to him, you need to create your opportunities rather than fulfilling others' dreams. The internet has made an abundance of "blue ocean" opportunities to monetize one's skills and live the life of their dreams.

When you marry your passion (which comes through self-awareness) with your profession, put on sustained efforts, the results will be the byproduct of the compound effect.
He said, "the problem with most people looking to make a living out of the digital world is that they look for quick money-making hacks, and never treat it as a business and embrace long-termism".

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

How YIELD App Puts Users' Security First

How YIELD App Puts Users' Security First

Parth Vekariya, The Creative Head Of Today Building Ideas Through His Distinctive Style

Dinesh Soi’s Next Directorial ‘Tumne Na Jaana’ Features Actor Chandan Bakshi

Fans Have Been Wowed By Esha Jhanji's Powerful Content And Heartwarming Cuteness

Amar Syal, Ruling The Charts With His Music Sense, Becomes A Music Beacon For The Artistic World

Ambarish Jethwani, CEO Of Billion Bricks Dubai, Is Dedicated To Uplifting Livelihood Through Employment Generation Across The Domains

A New Sensation Is Set To Make Huge Waves In Bollywood With Prachi Kadam

Dr. Jyotsana & Sharmistha Das Won Mrs India International Queen 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Cosmopolitan Businessman Mobeen Mian Is Leading Others Towards Multimedia Collaboration

Cosmopolitan Businessman Mobeen Mian Is Leading Others Towards Multimedia Collaboration

Basani Financial CEO Sumedh Basani Treads On The Path Of Being A Successful Entrepreneur

Basani Financial CEO Sumedh Basani Treads On The Path Of Being A Successful Entrepreneur

Naren Lokwani, Founder, Frshr Technologies, Makes Bold Predictions On The Future Of Blockchain, NFT And AI Technologies

Naren Lokwani, Founder, Frshr Technologies, Makes Bold Predictions On The Future Of Blockchain, NFT And AI Technologies

Dr. Viral Desai - Mumbai's Best Celebrity Cosmetic Surgeon

Dr. Viral Desai - Mumbai's Best Celebrity Cosmetic Surgeon

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

SL Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Mendis Puts Lanka On Top, Windies 27/6

SL Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Mendis Puts Lanka On Top, Windies 27/6

Koushik Paul / Follow Day 4 live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. Sri Lankan spinners have dominated the match so far.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement