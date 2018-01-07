Akilesh Tears Into Yogi Government Over Saffronisation of Haj House

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at Yogi Adityanath led-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after the exterior walls of a Haj house was painted in saffron and said that changing the paint is not a symbol of development.

This comes after the boundary walls of the Haj House, which were painted saffron earlier was repainted to its original colour on Saturday.

"Painting the Haj house saffron is not a symbol of development. What is more important is the work we do. When they faced the wrath of the people they said that they were painting the building in cream colour and repainted it," Akhilesh said while addressing the media here.

He even lashed out at the state government after quintals of potatoes were found dumped outside the Uttar Pradesh assembly building in protest by farmers and accused the government of turning into a deaf ear to the plea of the farmers.

The former chief minister of the state even accused the government of making tall promises and failing to stand up to those.

"The government is wondering from where the potatoes came outside the state legislative assembly. If they would have brought the potatoes on fair prices, it wouldn't have been dumped on the streets," he said.

He even scoffed the government after they "failed to provide sweater to the school children in the state", and said that the people should not have false hope from a government, which can't even provide sweaters in the cold.

ANI