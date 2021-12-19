Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP CM, Yogi Adityanath Of Tapping His Phones

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said that Yogi Adityanath himself listens to the recordings of some people's conversations every evening. Launching a scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath, Yadav dubbed him as the most 'anupyogi’ (useless) chief minister.

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP CM, Yogi Adityanath Of Tapping His Phones
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Trending

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP CM, Yogi Adityanath Of Tapping His Phones
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T16:54:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 4:54 pm

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to his talks every evening.

Yadav made the allegation while dubbing Adityanath as the most “anupyogi’ (useless) chief minister and seeking to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll formula “UP+Yogi=Upyogi”, aimed at asserting the utility of the Adityanath government for UP's growth.

A day after a string of Income Tax Department’s raids and searches at some SP leaders’ offices and residences, Yadav also alleged that wary of its impending defeat in the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP government would be misusing various enforcement agencies more and more to persecute SP leaders in days to come.

"All our telephonic conversations have been heard. This 'anupyogi' chief minister himself listens to the recordings of some people every evening," Yadav alleged.

He also asked reporters to “remain alert, if you are speaking to me."

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The entire country knows that whenever the BJP is about to lose an election in any state, the frequency of the misuse of various enforcement agencies by the BJP rises, alleged UP’s former Chief Minister Yadav.

"The BJP is following the Congress’ way. Like Congress, it is rearing to use the central agencies to instil fear (rival among political parties),” said Yadav.

“Seeing the atmosphere in the state, I can say that the Yogi government will not last, The people have made up their mind for a 'yogya' (able) government,” said Yadav.

“No government could be more 'anupyogi' (useless) than this government, It has ruined Uttar Pradesh," he asserted.

Tags

PTI Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Lucknow Samajwadi Party Chief UP Chief Minister Phone Tapping National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Sacrilege: CM Charanjit Channi Reaches Golden Temple After Two Beaten To Death

Punjab Sacrilege: CM Charanjit Channi Reaches Golden Temple After Two Beaten To Death

Punjab: Second Man Beaten To Death For Alleged Sacrilege Attempt In 2 Days

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

J&K: Police Arrest Two On Espionage Charges In Rajouri

India-Central Asia Dialogue: Countries Pitch For Immediate Humanitarian Assistance To Afghans

UP Primary Schools To Have ‘Happiness Curriculum’ From Next Session

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

BJP Deploys Over 150 Leaders From Delhi In Poll Bound Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from India

Disclosure Of Reports On Electoral Bonds Not In Public Interest: CIC Dismisses Plea

Disclosure Of Reports On Electoral Bonds Not In Public Interest: CIC Dismisses Plea

Goa Liberation Day: Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee Greet Goans

Goa Liberation Day: Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee Greet Goans

Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia Calls CM Ashok Gehlot, 'Ghoshnajeevi'

Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia Calls CM Ashok Gehlot, 'Ghoshnajeevi'

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Read More from Outlook

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live scores of the world badminton championship 2021, men's singles final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. First world final for both players.

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.

Advertisement