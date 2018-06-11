The Website
11 June 2018

Akhilesh To Mayawati: Ready To Sacrifice Lok Sabha Seats For Alliance In UP

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-06-11T16:30:22+0530

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party is ready to sacrifice a few Lok Sabha seats in 2019 to continue its alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). 

"Our alliance with BSP will continue. In 2019, even if we have to give up a few seats we will do it. We have to ensure BJP is defeated," Akhilesh said while addressing a rally in Lucknow on Sunday.

"World is developing rapidly, these same neighbours, Pakistan and China used to be much behind us. Today China has taken a big lead over us," he added.

ALSO READ: 2019 Lok Sabha Election: Finding The Challenger To Modi

However, BJP is skeptical about the SP-BSP alliance as they believe Mayawati and Akhilesh will "finish off after fighting among themselves."

ALSO READ: 2019 Lok Sabha Election: An Anti-Modi Puzzle

"Bua and Babua (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) will finish off after fighting among themselves. This isn't an alliance based on issues. An issue-less alliance never works. They will finish off before the (2019) election comes: said Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

SP-BSP alliance played a big role in the recent Lok Sabha by-elections in Kairana and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh.

(ANI)

