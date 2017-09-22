'Akhilesh Is In Depression', Says BJP's Maurya On Alleged BJP-Dera Connection

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said today that Akhilesh Yadav is in "depression", after the Samajwadi Party chief raised BJP's alleged links with convicted 'godman' Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
"Akhilesh is in depression," Maurya told reporters.
Maurya was responding to Yadav's statement that a number of photographs purportedly showed BJP leaders with the Dera chief.
Dismissing the allegation, the deputy chief minister said the BJP does not believe in such things. "The Yogi Adityanath government is ensuring uniform development of the state."
He said the first six months of the BJP government in UP showed there was no "VIP culture" in the state.
Maurya inaugurated an exhibition for farmers in Nagla Chandra Bhan as part of the centenary celebrations of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.
