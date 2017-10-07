The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 July 2017 Last Updated at 12:00 pm National

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi On Situation In Kashmir After The Attack On Amarnath Pilgrims

Outlook Web Bureau
Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi On Situation In Kashmir After The Attack On Amarnath Pilgrims
FILE PHOTO/PTI

Hours after the deadly terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir's Anantnag, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Kashmir, PTI reported quoting sources.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district last night.

The bus, bearing Gujarat registration number  GJ 09Z 9976, was on the way from Baltal to Jammu when the attack took place.

Advertisement opens in new window

However, the bus was not part of the Amarnath yatra convoy and was plying after the 7 pm deadline imposed by the security officials on the movement of the yatra vehicles.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up along all routes leading to the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts respectively.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed en route to the holy cave shrine to prevent repeat of any such incident, a police official said.

He said investigations have been launched into the attack and few people have been detained for questioning.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ajit Doval Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Terrorism National News Analysis
Next Story : RJD MP Misa Bharti Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters