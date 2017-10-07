Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi On Situation In Kashmir After The Attack On Amarnath Pilgrims

Hours after the deadly terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir's Anantnag, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Kashmir, PTI reported quoting sources.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district last night.

The bus, bearing Gujarat registration number GJ 09Z 9976, was on the way from Baltal to Jammu when the attack took place.

However, the bus was not part of the Amarnath yatra convoy and was plying after the 7 pm deadline imposed by the security officials on the movement of the yatra vehicles.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up along all routes leading to the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts respectively.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed en route to the holy cave shrine to prevent repeat of any such incident, a police official said.

He said investigations have been launched into the attack and few people have been detained for questioning.