Ajinkya Rahane's Father Granted Bail After Being Arrested For Allegedly Mowing Down 67-Year-Old Woman In Maharashtra's Kolhapur

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's father has been granted bail after being arrested for allegedly mowing down a 67-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.

The incident took place around noon on Thursday on the highway in Kagal when Madhukarrao Rahane (54) was driving with his family to their hometown in the coastal Konkan region from Mumbai, a senior police official said today.

The deceased was identified as Ashabai Dadasaheb Kamble (67).

Kamble, a resident of Savitrinagar in Ichalkaranji, got confused while crossing the road and stopped in between after which the car hit her, said Senior Police Inspector of Kagal Police Station Audumbar Patil.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital but she died during treatment at around 7 pm, he said.

Madhukarrao Rahane was booked on charges of causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing death by negligence, he said.

According to the officer, Madhukarrao was summoned to the police station and as the offence is bailable he was served a notice under CrPC 41/1 to remain present in the court with his lawyer.

"Rahane is cooperating in the investigation," he added.

Ajinkya Rahane is currently accompanying the Indian team playing an ODI series against Sri Lanka.