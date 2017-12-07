The Website
07 December 2017 National

Aiyar's 'Neech' Comment Displays Mindset That Only One Elite Family Can Rule This Country, Says Arun Jaitley

Outlook Web Bureau
FILE PHOTO/PTI
outlookindia.com
2017-12-07T18:32:56+0530

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his "neech" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it displays the mindset that "only one elite family" can rule this country.

Earlier on Thursday, Aiyar called Modi a "neech aadmi" (vile man) who does "dirty politics" after the prime minister targeted the Congress saying that parties seeking votes in B R Ambedkar's name tried to erase his contribution to nation building the party.

Reacting to Aiyar's remark, Jaitley said the Congress party has challenged the weaker and backward sections of India by calling the prime minister 'neech'.

"The strength of India's democracy will be displayed when a person of humble background politically defeats the dynasty and its representatives," the finance minister said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Jaitley said: "Mani Shankar Aiyer's 'Neech' remark against the Prime Minister displays a mindset that only one elite family can be a ruler and the rest are only the 'Neech'."

Earlier, Aiyar claimed that it was the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who recognised Ambedkar's potential.

"What is the need for doing dirty politics on such an occasion?" he asked after the prime minister attacked the Congress while inaugurating the Ambedkar International Centre that was conceived 23 years ago.

PTI

