Aircel-Maxis Case: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Karti's Plea Seeking Permission To Go Abroad

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down the plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, requesting for an urgent hearing seeking permission to go abroad.

P Chidambaram and son Karti P Chidamabram are facing several cases including Aricel-Maxis deal and the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in the INX-Media case filed by CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the issue of Karti Chidambaram visiting abroad is not an "important matter" requiring urgent hearing.

"Karti Chidambaram going abroad is not so important that it will get precedent over other (cases)," the bench, also comprising Justices U U Lalit and K M Jospeh said.

Declining urgent hearing, the top court observed that judges have more cases "than they can handle".

The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

In its charge sheet filed earlier in the case against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others, the CBI had alleged that Chidambaram had granted an FIPB approval in March, 2006 to Mauritius-based Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis.

