﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Aircel-Maxis Case: SC Extends Probe Deadline By 3 Months

Aircel-Maxis Case: SC Extends Probe Deadline By 3 Months

The apex court had in March given the ED a six-month deadline to complete the probe in the case.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2018
Aircel-Maxis Case: SC Extends Probe Deadline By 3 Months
File Photo
Aircel-Maxis Case: SC Extends Probe Deadline By 3 Months
outlookindia.com
2018-09-20T11:33:26+0530
Related Stories

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended by three months the deadline given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to complete the probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the probe should be completed in three months.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said the agency needs some two-three months to complete the probe as it needs to confront some accused with several e-mails.

The apex court had in March given the ED a six-month deadline to complete the probe in the case.

The ED is probing a money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau P. Chidambaram Delhi Judiciary: Supreme Court Telecom Investigation/Enquiry National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Interest Rates On PPF, NSC, Other Small Savings Raised By Up To 0.4%
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters