Air Marshal Randhir Singh Dies At 97

A contemporary of IAF's late Marshal Arjan Singh, Air Marshal Randhir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, Vir Chakra.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2018
Air Marshal Randhir Singh (retd), a highly decorated Indian Air Force veteran died at the age of 97 after a brief illness on Wednesday.

A contemporary of IAF's late Marshal Arjan Singh, Air Marshal Randhir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, Vir Chakra, died Tuesday night.

He was cremated Wednesday with full military honours at Sector-25 crematorium in Chandigarh, a Defence Ministry release said.

His son, Wing Commander Pradeep Singh (retd), performed the last rites.

Air Marshal Singh is also survived by a daughter.

