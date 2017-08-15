The Website
15 August 2017

Air India To Invite Serving Soldiers To Board Flights Before Others

Outlook Web Bureau
The Air India has decided to invite serving personnel from Army, Air Force and Navy to board their flight before other passengers “as a mark of gratitude”.

Hindustan Times report says that on Monday, Air India executive director Sarabjot Singh Uberoi, through an email, wrote that the order has to be implemented August 15 onwards in all of their flights.

Uberoi told the newspaper: "It has been decided that in order to show gratitude towards members of the Armed Forces, serving members of the Armed Forces from Army, Air Force and Navy would be invited to board our flights first."

The Air India executive also added that the serving soldiers will be allowed to board even before the first class and Business class travellers.

The pre-boarding announcement will now say," We would like to invite serving members of our esteemed Armed Forces from Army, Air Force and Navy to board first," Uberoi informed HT.

This has come just after the domestic carrier discontinued the provision of 50% concession for Army personnel booking tickets online.

Now, to avail of the discount they have been asked to personally visit booking counters to stop fraud committed by travel agents by booking cheaper tickets reported India Today.

