Air India Privatisation? Civil Aviation Ministry Has No Clue So Far

National carrier Air India may about to be privatised but the Civil Aviation Ministry has no clue.

An RTI reply has revealed that the ministry does not have any information with regard to the privatization of Air India, says an IANS report.

Nutan Thakur, a social activist, reportedly filed an RTI query for access to documents pertaining to Air India’s disinvestment. Chandra Kishore Shukla, an undersecretary in the ministry responded saying that her query amounted to ‘Nil Information’.

On 11th July, Air India official S.K. Bajaj said in response to an RTI that the carrier has not received any communication with regard to its proposed disinvestment.

Last Wednesday Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the group of ministries set up to decide on the modalities for Air India disinvestment was yet to hold its first meeting.

As part of efforts to revive the loss-making airline, the Cabinet last month gave its in-principle approval for considering strategic disinvestment of Air India and five of its subsidiaries.

A few players have evinced interest in the debt-laden national carrier.

A group of ministers, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, has been set up to looking into various aspects of Air India disinvestment.

When asked about the ministerial group on Air India, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters, "So far, no meeting has happened.”

The group would look into the treatment of unsustainable debts of the national carrier, hiving off certain assets to a shell company and de-merger and strategic disinvestment of three profit-making subsidiaries, among others.

Air India has a debt burden of more than Rs 52,000 crore. It is surviving on the little over Rs 30,000 crore bailout package extended by the previous UPA government.

