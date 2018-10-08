Air Force To Celebrate Its 86th Anniversary Today

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
PTI Photo
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 86th anniversary on Monday, highlighting the "untiring efforts and supreme sacrifices" made by its personnel, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"In keeping with the tradition, the IAF will hold a grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony at the Air Force Station at Hindon (Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh). Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, will review the parade," it said in a statement here.

The parade will be followed by an air display and acrobatics by the Air Force's various aircraft, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets and Rudra helicoptors.

"After the parade, all visitors will also get an opportunity to witness static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems of the Indian Air Force," the Ministry added.

The Indian Air Force was born in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

The IAF has technologically evolved and grown in strength over these years to thwart any threat to the nation.

It is committed to safeguarding the Indian skies and has played a key role in providing assistance to the people during natural calamities.

IANS

Indian Air Force

