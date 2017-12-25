The Website
25 December 2017

AIADMK To Sack 6 Office-Bearers For Supporting TTV Dhinakaran

Outlook Web Bureau
2017-12-25T14:27:35+0530

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday decided to sack six office-bearers supporting sidelined party leader TTV Dhinakaran, a day after he won the RK Nagar bypoll here with a thumping margin of 40,000 votes.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by top party office-bearers O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, AIADMK sources said.

The party decided to remove, among others, key Dhinakaran aides P Vetrivel and Thangatamilselvan, AIADMK district secretary in Chennai and Theni respectively, the sources said.

Though AIADMK supporters are divided between Dhinakaran and the Palaniswami-led camps, many office-bearers from the rival group hold party posts.

In a jolt to the ruling dispensation, Dhinakaran defeated its candidate E Madhusudhanan by 40,707 votes in the December 21 RK Nagar bypoll.

PTI

