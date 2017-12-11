Ahmedabad Police Deny Permission To Modi, Rahul For Road Shows In The City

The Ahmedabad police have denied permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress presidential nominee Rahul Gandhi to hold road shows in the city citing law-and-order situations and the Election Comnmission’s guidelines. However, they are allowed to hold public meetings in the city.

“We have denied permission to all roadshows citing Election Commission’s guidelines, These shows might create law and order situations. The organised public meetings have been allowed to be held. We are ready to take legal recourse if roadshow would take place,” said Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh, as quoted by The Indian Express.

With Gujarat going to face the second phase of the assembly elections on Thursday, Modi and Rahul are scheduled to hold multiple meetings on Monday. Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader, Hardik Patel, will also be holding a rally at Nikol in Ahmedabad district.

Earlier, 68 % polling was recorded on Saturday in the first phase of polls in 89 Assembly seats. Prime Minister Modi and Congress' soon-to-be president Rahul Gandhi are locked in a bitter, high-stakes political battle throughout the campaign trail in the state.

During the run-up to the first phase of elections, Modi had addressed about 15 rallies while Gandhi spent more than seven days in Saurashtra and south Gujarat, addressing a number of meetings and emerging as the Congress pivot to take on the prime minister in his home turf.