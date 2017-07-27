Ahmedabad Airport Water-Logged Due To Incessant Rainfall, People Share Pictures On Twitter
Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc on Gujarat and claimed as many as 123 lives across the state till Wednesday.
Chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday inspected the inundated areas of Nikol in East Ahmedabad on a boat as rain continued to lash the city. According to The Indian Express, till 10 am Thursday, the city had received an average of six inches of rainfall.
As many as five flights, including two Air India flights, were diverted to Mumbai on Wednesday after the runway of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad was damaged. Delhi-Ahmedabad and Bombay-Ahmedabad have been diverted to Mumbai following the runway not functioning.
Thursday morning, people took to Twitter to share pictures of the Ahmedabad airport which was flooded due to the heavy shower. However, the airport authorities claimed that no flights got delayed or diverted due to water-logging at the airport.
This is #Ahmedabad International Airport Post #AhmedabadRains #Ahmedabad #GujaratRains pic.twitter.com/aGMtuSblRm— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) July 27, 2017
"No flight was delayed or diverted due to water-logging at the SVPI airport. The water-logging mainly occurred outside airport, but as the rains stopped in the afternoon, rainwater receded gradually. There was no major water-logging issue near the operational area including the runway," said airport officials told The Times of India.
Due to the incessant rain and resultant flood, five national highways, 153 state highways and 674 internal roads across the state were still closed, said revenue minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.
The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased, in addition to the Rs 2 lakh compensation announced by the Centre on Tuesday.
