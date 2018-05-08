Ahead Of Her Rally In Karnataka, BJP Mocks Sonia Gandhi, Calls Her By Former Name 'Antonio Maino'

As the Karnataka Assembly elections are around the corner, the battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress is becoming more personal.

The BJP on Tuesday took a pot shot at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, referring to her with her birth name - Antonio Maino, which she gave up after marrying Rajiv Gandhi.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP took to Twitter and said, "Today, Ms. Antonio Maino is here in K'taka to save her last citadel from falling! Madam Maino, K'taka needs no lessons from the person who was solely responsible for wasting India's 10 precious years. And to Congress, need to remind you of your 'import' jibe?"

The pay back from the BJP comes after the Congress on May 4 dragged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by calling him by his birth name - Ajay Bisht, which was his name before he renounced it to become a monk.

The Congress had attacked Adityanath, who was criticised for campaigning in the poll-bound state Karnataka while his state Uttar Pradesh was hit by a thunderstorm.

After the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister left the campaign midway, the Congress tweeted, "We are glad that Mr Ajay Bisht was able to take some lessons of good governance from CM @siddaramaiah and is headed back to be with the people of Uttar Pradesh in their time of need."

In the run-up to the Assembly polls in Karnataka, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are also scheduled to visit the state for their election campaign, later today.

Adityanath, who is a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Karnataka polls, is expected to address public meetings in Bhatkal, Byndoor, Mudabidre, Virajpet, and Sullia during the day.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi will address a public meeting at Vijayapura at 03:00 pm.

With the election to the 225-member Karnataka State Assembly edging closer, the state has become a battleground with public rallies being the primary form of warfare.

Elections for 224-member Karnataka assembly are scheduled for May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15. (ANI)