AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam: Enforcement Directorate Files Supplementary Charge Sheet

13 September 2017 Last Updated at 6:50 pm National News Analysis

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: PTI Photos
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, charge sheeted a woman director of two Dubai-based firms and the companies in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP choppers money laundering case.

In the supplementary charge sheet filed before Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar, the ED named Shivani Saxena as an "active" director of Dubai-based M/S UHY Saxena and M/S Matrix Holdings.

Both the companies have also been charge sheeted by the agency in the charge sheet under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore paid by the firm for securing the deal.

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Scams/Frauds/Rackets National News Analysis

