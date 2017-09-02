The Website
02 September 2017

AgustaWestland Chopper Scam: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-IAF Chief Tyagi, 8 Others

Tyagi allegedly conspired to reduce the Air Force’s service ceiling for choppers from 6,000 metres to 4,500 metres – thereby helping AgustaWestland enter the bidding process.
Outlook Web Bureau
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed charge sheet against former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief S.P. Tyagi and nine others in AugustaWestland case.

The charge sheet also includes names of Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev and lawyer Gautam Khaitan in 450 crore chopper deal bribery case.

Tyagi, who retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev and Khaitan were arrested on December 9, 2016, by the CBI in connection with the case which relates to the procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from the U.K.-based firm AgustaWestland during the UPA-2 regime.

Tyagi has been accused of influencing the deal in favour of AgustaWestland during his tenure as the IAF chief.

On January 4, a CBI special court granted bail to Sanjeev and his Khaitan.

The court had earlier granted bail to the 72-year-old former IAF chief. (ANI)

