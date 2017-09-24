The Website
24 September 2017 Last Updated at 6:50 pm National

Agriculture Loan Waiver Scheme Announced By UP Government Empty Talk, Says Rashtriya Kisan Manch

For uplift of farmers, the government should accord constitutional powers to the Kisan Ayog, RKM president Shekhar Dixit said.
Outlook Web Bureau
Agriculture Loan Waiver Scheme Announced By UP Government Empty Talk, Says Rashtriya Kisan Manch
File Photo-PTI
Agriculture Loan Waiver Scheme Announced By UP Government Empty Talk, Says Rashtriya Kisan Manch
outlookindia.com
2017-09-24T18:53:40+0530

The Rashtriya Kisan Manch (RKM) said today the agriculture loan waiver scheme announced by the Uttar Pradesh government was nothing but empty talk, and demanded strengthening of the National Commission on Farmers.

For uplift of farmers, the government should accord constitutional powers to the Kisan Ayog, RKM president Shekhar Dixit said.

The recommendation of the commission would then become binding on the government and the farmers would not be cheated, he said.

He also demanded representation of farmers in the commission.

He said that in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls earlier this year BJP leaders had promised to "waive farm loans without any rider".

But, the government has fixed a limit of Rs one lakh in the loan waiver scheme, thereby excluding a large number of beneficiaries, he said.

PTI 

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Agriculture: Farmers' National

