Inside scoop on India's T20I series win and much more courtesy BCCI and 'Chahal TV'.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2018
Courtesy: BCCI
After completing a 3-0 series clean sweep against the West Indies in the T20I series, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has launched 'Chahal TV', and it carried interviews with team captain Rohit Sharma and behind the scene footages of Men in Blue in the team bus.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to post the video with the caption reading, “MUST WATCH: Bus Tales with @yuzi_chahal An inside scoop on #TeamIndia’s T20I series win as we get behind the scenes and take our cameras inside the team bus. Hello and welcome to Chahal TV - by @Moulinparikh.”

India won the first match at Kolkata by six wickets, then took an unassailable 2-0 lead in Lucknow. In the third and final match, India escaped with a last-ball win in Chennai.

Earlier, India had won the two-match Test series 2-0 and 3-1 n the five-match ODI match.

India's next engagements are in Australia, where they will play three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The tour starts with the first T20I match at Brisbane on November 21.

