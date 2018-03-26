The Website
26 March 2018 Last Updated at 4:54 pm National

After TDP, YSR Congress And Congress, CPI(M) Submits No-Confidence Notice Against Modi Govt In Lok Sabha

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-03-26T16:55:35+0530

After the TDP, YSR Congress and the Congress, the CPI(M) today submitted a no-confidence notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in the Lok Sabha.

The leader of the party in Lok Sabha, P Karunakaran, submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and urged Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to include the no-confidence motion in the revised list of business for tomorrow.

"Under rule 198(b) of chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the motion of no-confidence in the council of ministers in the House on March 27, 2018. I request you to kindly include the motion in the revised list of business," the notice says.

According to the Left MPs, the notice is part of an opposition strategy to step up pressure on the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.

On Friday, the Congress had become the third political party to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, following the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress.

Both the parties from Andhra Pradesh had moved no-confidence motions against the government recently for the latter's failure to honour the "promise" of granting special category status to the southern state and seeking a special financial package for it.

