04 June 2018 Last Updated at 7:13 pm Sports

After Sunil Chhetri's Emotional Plea, Tickets For India Vs Kenya Match Sold Out

"Yes, the tickets have been sold out for tonight's game," an official told PTI.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File Photo
In the wake of Sunil Chhetri's impassioned plea, fans are set to throng the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday, as tickets for India's Intercontinental Cup game against Kenya were sold out.

On Saturday, India skipper Chhetri had posted an emotional video, urging fans to come and support the team for what will also be his 100th international match.

"Yes, the tickets have been sold out for tonight's game," an official told PTI.

Mumbai District Football Association president Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "I'm glad that after @chetrisunil11's heartfelt appeal, so many of us have responded and got the seats to #BacktheBlue. This is only the beginning, let's make sure each game that @IndianFootball plays is houseful! They pour their heart out for us, least we can do is be there!!"

Chhetri made the emotional appeal a day after slamming a hat-trick in India's 5-0 demolition of Chinese Taipei in the tournament opener, and he found instant support from the country's top cricketers, including current captain Virat Kohli and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Chhetri is the country's leading scorer with 59 goals from 99 international caps, placing him third in the world's leading scorer's list.

"All the fans, who came out in Mumbai to support us... Thank you. It means the world to us," the 33-year-old had said in a video posted on Twitter.

"But, I'm making this video not for you guys, I'm going to speak, appeal and request all of you, who did not come. To everyone, who is not a football fan... Please come and watch us."

Sunil Chhetri

