Sachin Attends Rajya Sabha Session Two Days After Samajwadi Party MP Demands His Resignation

Two days after Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal questioned absence of some nominated members in the Rajya Sabha, retired Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday attended the proceedings in the upper house.

On Tuesday, Naresh Agarwal (SP) had said that he has not seen the nominated members including Sachin Tendulkar and actress Rekha attend the proceedings in this session. He raised the issue through a 'point-of-order' when the House met for the day.

He also demanded their resignation.

"If they are not coming, does it mean they are not interested and if they are not interested, shouldn't they resign," he asked. Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said this was not a point of order and Agarwal could use his good office to convince the nominated members to be present in the House for a few days.

However, this was not the first time that Agarwal had raised the issue.

Earlier in March, Agarwal had said, "We have been yearning to see the presence of nominated members. They never come to the house. The entire session is over, but we haven't seen them, be it Tendulkar or film actress Rekha or others.

Tendulkar and Rekha were the worst performers in attendance in the Rajya Sabha among the 12 nominated members. (ANI)