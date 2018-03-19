After Majithia, Kejriwal Apologises To Nitin Gadkari, Kapil Sibal To End Legal Mess

After apologising to former Punjab minister Bikram Majithia, Delhi Chief Minister has written to Nitin Gadkari expressing regret for levelling 'unverified allegations' against the Union Minister.

In the letter to Gadkari, the AAP chief wrote,"I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure."

Kejriwal, on a mission to shed court cases in which the party convenor finds himself mired, may soon convey an apology to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too.

Advertisement opens in new window

Following the letter of regret, both Kejriwal and Union minister Nitin Gadkari filed a joint application seeking withdrawal of the defamation case in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Gadkari had filed a criminal defamation complaint against the Delhi Chief Minister in 2014. Gadkari had alleged that he was defamed by the AAP leader who had included his name in the party's list of "India's most corrupt".

Kejriwal has also apologised to Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

In 2013, Sibal's lawyer son Amit Sibal had filed a defamation complaint against Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan for alleging conflict of interest on his part.

In a press conference held on May 15, 2013, Kejriwal had alleged conflict of interest on part of Sibal, saying he had appeared in the court for a telecom firm when his father was the communications minister.

Kejriwal, had on Wednesday, apologised to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who, he had earlier alleged, was involved in Punjab's drug trade. The "meek surrender" by Kejriwal drew flak from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit leaders who termed Kejriwal's step a "letdown".

(Inputs from agencies)