After Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka Plans A Law to Give Death Penalty To Rapists Of Minor Girls

After Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka government is now planning to frame a law enabling capital punishment to rapists of minor girls.

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said that the government has asked officials to get details of the law passed by the Madhya Pradesh Government, reported ANI.

On December 4, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed the bill awarding death to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 and below.

Advertisement opens in new window

With this, Madhya Pradesh had become the first state in the country where those convicted of such rapes would face the gallows.

Introduced in the House by Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Rampal Singh, the bill was discussed in detail and then passed by all parties, including the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

The bill is now with the President for his assent after which it will become a law.

As per the new Bill, capital punishment will be awarded to convicts under section 376 (A), which is related to rape, and section 376 (D, A), pertaining to gang rape.

After passing the Bill in the Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said, "There are people in society who can be set right only by severe punishments. It (the legislation) will deal with them. We will also raise awareness in society against such crimes."

The NCRB data of 2016 revealed that women were most vulnerable in their teens. “The maximum number (735) of sexual assault victims were in the age group of 16-18 years. The second largest number of victims (418) were 18 to 30 years old. Thirty nine children under the age of six were sexually assaulted in 2016,” reported The Times of India.