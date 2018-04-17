After Kathua, 8-Year-Old Raped, Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Etah; Accused Arrested

A seven-year-old girl attending a wedding ceremony was allegedly raped and strangulated to death by a man hired to set up tents on the occasion, triggering protests by her family who blocked the Etah-Farrukhabad road today.

The latest incident of assault of a minor in western UP comes amid public outrage over the rape of minor girls in Unnao (UP) and Kathua (J-K).

The incident in Etah happened when the 7-year-old girl had gone with her family members to attend a marriage ceremony.

According to police, the incident took place at around 1.30 AM near Mandi Samiti gate on the Aliganj road here.

Sonu Jatav, who was given the task of putting up tents for the marriage ceremony lured the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her, Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chaurasia said and added that the man was in an inebriated state.

"After this, the accused fled the spot. The body of the girl was found in an under-construction house in the vicinity of the marriage venue. A rope was found tied around the neck of the girl," he said.

The girl was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem examination.

"On the basis of complaints filed by the family members, police have arrested Sonu Jatav," he said.

The SP also said, "A case has been registered against the accused for rape and murder of the girl. POCSO Act has also been slapped on the accused since the victim is a minor."

Angry family members of the minor girl blocked the Etah-Farrukhabad road demanding Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

Tuesday's incident came at a time when the country is mourning and protesting against an alleged gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim community, took place in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in January. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

The details of the rape-murder revealed by the chargesheet have triggered public and political outrage in various parts of the country, as many are calling for speedy justice in the case.

