After Initial Denial Of Support To Tanushree Dutta, CINTAA Demands 'Impartial And Speedy Enquiry'

In a fresh statement, Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) said that it supports Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegation against Nana Patekar.

CINTAA had not addressed Tanushree's allegation against Patekar in 2008.

Dutta had filed a complaint with CINTAA a decade ago after she felt uncomfortable shooting a song with Patekar for the film "Horn Ok Pleassss".

The actor has alleged the organisation did not pay heed to her complaint.

In a fresh statement, CINTAA said it "strongly condemns any act that outrages the modesty of any individual and any form of sexual harassment is unacceptable to us."

"After going through Ms Tanushree Dutta's complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of CINTAA in March 2008, we feel that the decision was taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA & IFTPC (then known as AMPTPP) in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn't even addressed."

The organisation said even though it was a different Executive Committee back then, CINTAA finds it "highly regrettable and no apologies can suffice, hence we must resolve today to never allow such lapses to occur again".

"CINTAA stands strongly for the dignity and self-respect of its members. Sexual harassment is a serious criminal offence, unfortunately, CINTAA's Constitution bars us from taking up any case which is more than three years old.

"Hence we appeal to the authorities to take cognisance of Ms Dutta's statements and conduct an impartial and speedy enquiry so that truth and justice may prevail. We also appeal to all our members to report any such incidents to us immediately. We are duty bound to give them our complete moral and legal support to ensure just and safe working conditions," the statement further read.

In a recent TV interview, Dutta claimed that Patekar had misbehaved with her on the sets of the 2008 film. During the interview, she also alleged that the actor had the tacit support of the film's makers.

