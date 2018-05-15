After His <em>‘Et tu’</em> Karnataka Tweet, Omar Cracks EVM Joke On Congress

With ruling Bharatiya Janata Party heading for an outright majority in Karnataka, Congress ally in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference, has started making jokes about the EVM tampering.

“Please save this tweet for future reference. If I win it was all my charm & hard work. If I lose it’s all down to those blasted EVMs”, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted without naming the Congress party.

On May 8 at a public rally in Karnataka’s Vijaypura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “Instead of going among the people, the Congress leaders are thinking about what excuses to make about their certain defeat in the elections. The reasons for their excuse will include faulty EVMs among others.”

As early Tuesday morning the results gave Congress a slight edge in Karnataka, Twitterati came up with jokes around EVM hacking.

But as the day passed and the BJP’s win in Karnataka became much clear, placing the party in far better position ahead of the 2019 elections, Omar tweeted about the EVMs.

The tweet indicates that Omar is not averse to criticizing Congress performance. In December last year, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah had announced that his party would contest the next Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir on its own. Dr Abdullah had said his party was confident of a massive mandate “on its own, given the support of the people at ground zero.”

National Conference had formed a government with the Congress party after 2008 elections and Omar Abdullah remained Chief Minister of the NC-Congress coalition for the six-year term, which ended in 2014. However, the PDP sees Omar’s tweet as a “preventive measure.” “This party (NC) has strong survival instincts. They smell trouble ahead and take advance preventive measures. The NC working president’s tweet is a preventive measure”, Naeem Akhtar, the PDP senior leader and J&K government spokesman, said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday congratulated BJP over its performance in Karnataka assembly elections. “Hearty congratulations to @BJP4India for their stellar performance in Karnataka. #KarnatakaVerdict”, Mehbooba tweeted. The BJP Kashmir unit is going to celebrate the win outside the party headquarters in Jawaharnagar later today.