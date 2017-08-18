After Furore, <em>Pehredar Piya Ki</em> To Witness Time Leap Of 12 Years, Woman To Become 30, Child 21

Sony Entertainment Television today said the daily soap 'Pehredaar Piya Ki' will be shifted to the 10 pm slot from August 22, as per the directive issued by BCCC, the self-regulatory body for TV.

Yesterday, the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) had directed the channel to move its controversial show from 8.30 pm to the 10 pm slot so that minors do not watch it.

The council had also asked the channel to run it with a scroll saying it does not promote child marriage.

The serial, which began airing last month, focuses on a nine-year-old boy, Ratan (Afaan Khan), and his marriage to 18 -year-old Diya (Tejasswi Prakash).

In a statement released today, the channel said it would comply with the order.

"As per the decision of BCCC we are shifting the time slot of Pehredaar Piya Ki to 10 pm. The change will reflect from August 22 onwards," said an official statement from the channel.

The channel also said that the scroll would also be run during the course of the show.

The show is also going to witness a time leap of 12 years in the coming months where it will depict the woman aged around 30 and the child as a grown-up aged around 21.