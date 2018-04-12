The Website
12 April 2018 Last Updated at 4:54 pm National

'After Father's Murder, Worried About Uncle's Life', Says Unnao Rape Victim, Seeks Justice

Outlook Web Bureau
'After Father's Murder, Worried About Uncle's Life', Says Unnao Rape Victim, Seeks Justice
'After Father's Murder, Worried About Uncle's Life', Says Unnao Rape Victim, Seeks Justice
The victim in the Unnao rape case on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, fearing that lest he may get her uncle killed.

"I just want their arrest first, then CBI probe should be done. Why are they being saved? If they are out, they will not spare my uncle. When they have already killed my father, what doubt is there?" she told ANI.

Unable to speak further, the victim broke down in tears and lost consciousness.

However, after being brought back to her senses, she further said, "I will get justice only if CBI investigates the case with honesty. How will I get justice if they don't investigate honestly?"

On that note, the case was handed over to the CBI on Wednesday, while an SIT of Lucknow zone police is also investigating it.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Sengar.

On April 8, the victim, along with her family members, had tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Sengar and his fellow accomplices.

Prior to this, on April 3, the rape victim's father was allegedly thrashed by the accused MLA's brother for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape, and on April 5, he died in hospital. However, the family cried foul alleging that he was murdered.

On Tuesday, the MLA's brother Atul Singh, along with three others, was arrested from Unnao on the directions of the DGP, by the Lucknow crime branch team.

As many as six police personnel were also suspended for allegedly beating up the victim's father.

