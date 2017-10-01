After Diplomats, RSS Chief Bhagwat Will Now Meet V-Cs, Top Honchos And Policy Experts

After meeting diplomats of various counties earlier in September, Mohan Bhagwat, the head of ‘cultural and ideological outfit RSS, is scheduled to meet policy experts, vice-chancellors of universities and heads of public sector units in Delhi on October 6.

The Hindu reports that close to 50 out of the 60 invitations for the meeting have already been accepted. The meeting is said to have been called against the backdrop of the economic slowdown and concern from the Sangh affiliates, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and the Kisan Vikas Morcha.

Advertisement opens in new window

“Sarsanghchalakji (RSS chief) usually meets people from different walks of life every year after his Vijayadashami address in Nagpur, this is nothing new,” RSS’ chief of publicity, Manmohan Vaidya, told the newspaper.

Those reportedly invited include the VC’s of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indira Gandhi National Open University and Delhi University. The heads of the Indian Council for Social Sciences Research and the Indian Council for Historical Research have also been called, along with the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

From among the PSU’s, Chairpersons of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and the Railway Board, have been invited. The director of AIIMS has also been reportedly invited.

Though RSS says that he exerts no control over the BJP or the functioning of the government, people occupying the highest ranks of government -- the new Rashtrapati, the Vice President, the Prime Minister and state chief ministers – were RSS workers. From an organisation that was banned thrice, and branded itself for long as a cultural organization, the RSS seems to be now adopting an clear political role.

Advertisement opens in new window

The RSS chief’s meeting comes at a time when GDP figures have been slipping for the past six quarters. At the RSS’ Dussehra event, Bhagwat highlighted some cause for concern. Observing that farmers were in pain, he said steps taken by governments such as loan waiver were temporary measures and not a solution to the problem.

The RSS chief also asserted that while reforming and cleaning the economic systems, some tremors and instability were expected but the "informal economy" should feel the minimum heat and should get the maximum strength.

Bhagwat said that the Niti Aayog and the economic advisers of the states will have to come out of the "same old economic 'isms'" and integrate up-to-date economic experiences with the country's ground reality.

Highlighting the plight of the farmers, Bhagwat said, "Our farmer, who feeds not just his family but the entire nation, is in pain today. He is depressed after facing the onslaught of floods and droughts, export-import policy, meagre pricing, mounting loans and losing everything once the crop is ruined."

Advertisement opens in new window

He said there was a growing sentiment that the new generation will either become urban educated unemployed or working in farms will disrupt education that will force them to be in villages that are "without any facilities".

Bhagwat also stressed on the need to strengthen the "informal economy".

"Employment, that is work for every hand and enough remuneration for sustainable livelihood, should be a major consideration. On these parameters, the biggest contribution is made by small, medium and handicraft industry, retail or small self employed businesses, cooperative sector and agro and agro-allied sector," he said.

These sectors were the security net during the financial ups and downs and economic turmoil, which is "our informal economy", Bhagwat said.

Crores of people get jobs or employment through this sector, the RSS chief said.

With Agency Inputs