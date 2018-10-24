After 'CBI Massacre', ED Officer To Be Suspended Next: Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claimed on Wednesday that those involved in the "CBI massacre" were about to suspend Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Rajeshwar Singh and said if it happened, he would withdraw himself from the corruption cases he had filed.

"The players in the CBI massacre are about to suspend ED's Rajeshwar so that he cannot file the chargesheet against PC. If so I will have no reason to fight the corrupt since my govt is hell bent on protecting them. I shall then withdraw from all the corruption cases I have filed," he said in a tweet.

The players in the CBI massacre are about to suspend ED’s Rajeshwar so that he cannot file the chargesheet against PC. If so I will have no reason to fight the corrupt since my govt is hell bent on protecting them. I shall then withdraw from all the corruption cases I have filed. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 24, 2018

Swamy often refers to former finance minister P Chidambaram as PC.

Singh has been involved in probing the corruption cases allegedly involving Chidambaram.

Swamy's tweet came on a day the government sent the top two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on leave to defuse the crisis triggered in the agency by their feud, with both the director and the special director accusing each other of corruption.

(PTI)