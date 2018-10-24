﻿
After 'CBI Massacre', ED Officer To Be Suspended Next: Subramanian Swamy

Swamy's tweet came on a day the government sent the top two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on leave.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 October 2018
After 'CBI Massacre', ED Officer To Be Suspended Next: Subramanian Swamy
PTI FILE
After 'CBI Massacre', ED Officer To Be Suspended Next: Subramanian Swamy
2018-10-24T20:54:20+0530
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claimed on Wednesday that those involved in the "CBI massacre" were about to suspend Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Rajeshwar Singh and said if it happened, he would withdraw himself from the corruption cases he had filed.

"The players in the CBI massacre are about to suspend ED's Rajeshwar so that he cannot file the chargesheet against PC. If so I will have no reason to fight the corrupt since my govt is hell bent on protecting them. I shall then withdraw from all the corruption cases I have filed," he said in a tweet.

Swamy often refers to former finance minister P Chidambaram as PC.

Singh has been involved in probing the corruption cases allegedly involving Chidambaram.

Swamy's tweet came on a day the government sent the top two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on leave to defuse the crisis triggered in the agency by their feud, with both the director and the special director accusing each other of corruption.

(PTI)

